BISE Larkana announces SSC-Part-II (Science Group) exams-2023 result

LARKANA-The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II (Class-X) Annual Examinations-2023 (Science Group) here Saturday evening.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore @ Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu District i.e Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Maher. According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Raja Nadeem Soomro, out of 47983(boys and girls) registered candidates, candidates 47764 (32924 boys and 14840 girls) appeared in the annual examinations-2023 in Science Group. The total number of candidates who passed the SSC Part-II Examinations-2023 was 44372 (30178 boys and 14194 girls) candidates in Science Group. In Science, A-1 grade was obtained by 4442(2891 boys and 1551 girls) candidates, A grade was secured by 17905(10110 boys and 7795 girls); B grade was secured by 20380(15687 boys and 4693 girls); C grade was secured by 1623(1470 boys and 153 girls); D grade was obtained by 21 (19 boys and 02 girl), whereas 2815 boys and girls candidates Failed and result of 577 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

First three positions: Sceinece Group Boys: Nisar Mahdi S/o Abdul Waheed Butt (seat No. 206507) of Cadet College Larkana secured 990 marks, and stood First position. Ali S/o Moula Bux Kalhoro (seat No.183151 of SZABIST School & College Larkana secured 989 marks and stood Second position. Abdul Mueed S/o Naveed Ali Larik of Indus School Larkana (seat No. 181785) secured 987 marks, obtained Third position.