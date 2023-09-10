BNU-MDSVAD partners with LDAF for a groundbreaking collaboration

LAHORE-Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts and Design at Beaconhouse National University (BNU-MDSVAD) has announced its partnership with the Lahore Digital Arts Festival (LDAF) through a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

In this collaboration, SVAD will host the opening ceremony of LDAF at BNU and serve as the primary venue for the “Politics of Machine(Mikro)”conference. This marks the debut of the esteemed international conference series in the country, focusing on emerging practitioners and scholars in the field, providing a condensed and engaging experience. MDSVAD at BNU and the Lahore Digital Arts Festival look forward to welcoming artists, scholars, and enthusiasts from all walks of life to this groundbreaking event. Together, they aim to explore the limitless possibilities of digital art and technology while fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

Notably, LDAF has received a grant from the EUNIC (EU National Institutes of Culture) Cluster Fund, to spearhead an ambitious program of activities including a research report, hosting the aforementioned international conference, and staging a physical festival of digital arts in Lahore in October 2023. The project is further bolstered by the generous support of EUNIC Cluster Pakistan members, including Austria, France, Germany and the Goethe Institute, Italy and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the Czech Republic, as well as the Delegation of the EuropeanUnion.