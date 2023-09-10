Chaudhry Nizam terms Sindh PPP’s stronghold

HYDERABAD - Leader of Pakistan People’s Party Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has termed the start of election campaign in Sindh by Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a gift to the people of Sindh. In a statement issued on Saturday, he praised Sindh as the stronghold of the PPP and commended the Party’s leadership for providing essential services to the people in the province. He said that after witnessing the Party’s efforts, the people of the province were standing by the PPP, which was reflected by warm receptions of Bilawal Bhutto in small and large cities of Sindh. Arain called for immediate elections to empower elected representatives to address the long-standing issues of the people effectively. He said that the PPP government in Sindh had set a remarkable example by providing exemplary facilities in healthcare, education and other sectors. Even people from other provinces were also coming to Sindh’s hospitals for liver transplants and heart treatments, which reflects the success of the PPP’s initiatives, he added. After winning the upcoming elections, he said, the PPP representatives will continue to serve the people across the country.