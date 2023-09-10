CM Naqvi chairs meeting of chambers

SIALKOT-Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi Saturday chaired a meeting of prominent chambers of Punjab wherein Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President Sialkot Chamber, participated and shared issues and proposals of the industry and the city of Sialkot.

The chief minister shared the plans of government of Punjab for setting up one window facilitation centres in major industrial hubs of Punjab including Sialkot to facilitate investment and industrialization especially in export sector. The president Chamber assured of his full support to the chief minister in line with common agenda of export facilitation.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that Sialkot Chamber is committed to providing cutting-edge and efficient services to its members. The synergy between the Research & Development Department and the IT Department plays a pivotal role in digitizing various service delivery options, enhancing operational efficiency.

A significant step taken in the pursuit of progress involved introducing digital filing for the Certificate of Origin. This initiative enables members to conveniently complete the Certificate of Origin form online and then bring it to the Chamber for efficient attestation, eliminating the need for multiple physical visits, he said. The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has been honored with the ‘Development Leadership Award’ by the Government of Pakistan, making SCCI the sole recipient of this prestigious award among all chambers in the country. This recognition acknowledges SCCI’s noteworthy contributions in the domains of trade, commerce, and industrial development in Sialkot. The Chamber’s efforts in promoting exports, capacity building, skills development, and executing significant projects have been commended.

The ‘Development Leadership Awards’ aim to celebrate individuals and organizations that have dedicated their resources to advance Pakistan’s socio-economic development. This award recognizes top performers across the nation. SCCI’s receipt of this award represents the culmination of four decades of achievements. The Chamber has consistently represented Sialkot’s industrial eminence and has been an advocate for economic growth and prosperity in the region. It has played a pivotal role in safeguarding the interests of the export sector and its significant contribution to the nation. The Chamber’s commitment to progress remains unwavering, with a vision for ongoing forward-looking interventions aimed at achieving full digitization of the service delivery chain in the future. This goal is expected to further enhance convenience and efficiency for its esteemed members.