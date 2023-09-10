CTO directs to remove encroachment

RAWALPINDI - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan has directed to wipe out encroachment without any discrimination.

CTO was of the view that illegal encroachment was the main hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held on Tuesday at the Traffic Headquarters to improve traffic management.

The meeting was attended by various sectors and circles in charge, including STO Rawalpindi, Munir Ahmed Hashmi.

Taimoor Khan asserted that any circle in charge found negligent in performing their duties would be held accountable. Taimoor Khan urged the initiation of legal actions against encroachers despite warnings.

He also stressed that encroachments on highways would not be tolerated.

Khan highlighted the strict implementation of traffic laws, especially concerning violations such as helmet-less riders, driving without a license, and underage driving, which would result in zero-tolerance.

Stringent actions were advised against lane cutting, stop-line violations, and one-way rules.

Taimoor Khan reiterated that no leniency would be shown towards traffic violations in the Rawalpindi district.