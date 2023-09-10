Sunday, September 10, 2023
DC chairs introductory meeting

September 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Dep­uty Commissioner Tariq Qureshi chaired an intro­ductory meeting at his camp office here Saturday, which was attended by as­sistant commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and other relevant officers of all four talukas of the district. Dur­ing the meeting, the DC stressed the importance of solving public problems as a top priority. He instructed officials to play a key role in finding solutions to these issues. He also reminded them to carry out their du­ties with honesty and pro­fessionalism. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (I) Shakeel Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, As­sistant Commissioner Talu­ka rural Haft Sial, Assistant Commissioner Taluka Qasi­mabad Fahad Ejaz Butt, As­sistant Commissioner City Shahzado Umair Jarwar and other relevant officials.

