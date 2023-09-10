Djokovic to face Medvedev in US Open men’s final

NEW YORK - Novak Djokovic limited big-serving Ben Shelton to five aces and broke him five times in their US Open semifinal.

He pushed back when the 20-year-old unseeded Ameri­can produced a late stand that got the home crowd into the match. And after overcoming what he called “a little black hole” caused by tension to right himself, he finished off a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory and reached his record-tying 10th final at Flushing Meadows and 36th at all major tournaments. Djokovic added a touch of insult to injury by mimicking the kid’s “Hang up the phone!” celebration gesture.

Djokovic then pointed to his temple and pounded his fist on his chest, before a stone-faced Shelton met him at the net for the most perfunctory of hand­shakes. A year after Djokovic could not travel to the United States for the Open because he is not vaccinated against Co­vid-19, the 36-year-old from Serbia is one victory away from a fourth title in New York and 24th Grand Slam champi­onship overall.

“Well, fact is that, at 36, every Grand Slam final ... could be the last one. SoI think that Iprob­ably value these occasions and opportunities to win another Slam more than I have maybe 10 years ago,” said Djokovic, who would be the oldest man to win the US Open in the pro­fessional era, which began in 1968. “I don’t know how many I have ahead of me now.”

He has made it to the finals of all four majors this sea­son, with victories at the Aus­tralian Open in January and French Open in June. On Sun­day, Djokovic will face 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medve­dev, who advanced by elimi­nating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the second semifinal on Friday night. Medvedev de­nied Djokovic a calendar-year Grand Slam by beating him in the final at Flushing Meadows two years ago.

“Amazing, especially beating someone like Carlos,” Medvedev said. “Before the match for sure I had a lot of doubts after losing easily to him twice this year. “I said I needed to play 11 out of 10 - I played 12 out of 10, except for the third set,” he added.

Both men played brilliantly in parts, so-so in others. Both interacted with the spectators, pointing to an ear to ask for more noise. If Djokovic does end up leaving with the hard­ware this time, he would break a tie with Serena Williams for the most major singles cham­pionships in the Open era. “It’s another shot for history,” said Djokovic, who was seeded No. 2 at the US Open but will replace Alcaraz at No. 1 next week no matter what happens Sunday.