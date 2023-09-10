Sunday, September 10, 2023
Domestic violence

September 10, 2023
Opinions, Letters

In our society, domestic violence against women is increasing at a rapid speed. Women neither feel safe nor secure in their homes or in public. One in three women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence by their partners. They are assulted or manipulat­ed every day without any reason, which in turn causes depression. Due to such violent acts, they may contemplate suicide or take an­other extreme measures.

Nowadays, women are con­demned to a life full of sorrows and melancholy. Women, being a major part of our society, also deserve a happy and healthy life. Therefore, I humbly appeal to the government to enforce strict rules and regula­tions for the restriction of domes­tic violence against women.

AMINA AMJID,

