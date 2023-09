HYDERABAD - Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Sanghar, has assumed his responsi­bilities and officially started his tenure. According to a handout issued on Satur­day, Dr. Khowaja stated that due to his prior experience of serving in this district, he was well-acquainted with the local issues. After taking charge, Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan khowaja issued strict direc­tives to all officers, empha­sizing them to address public issues with sincere efforts.