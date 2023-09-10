Sunday, September 10, 2023
Durrani visits Bhutto family graveyard

LARKANA-Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani visited the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, some 32 kms off from here on Saturday evening. He went to the grave of assassinated PPP Chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid a wreath at the grave and also offered “Fateha”for the “Eesal-i- Sawab”.
Acting Sindh Governor also laid wreath at the grave of the Founder Chairman of PPP and Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered ‘Fateha’. He also visited the grave of Former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto. He also offered fateha at the grave and laid floral wreaths. Agha Siraj Khan Durraniy also visited the grave of late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and laid floral wreaths at the grave. Later, He also visited the graves of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

