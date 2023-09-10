Ethiopia, Pakistan vow to boost coop in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and Islamic Republic of Pakistan have reiterated the resolve to strengthen already flourishing bilateral ties by enhancing bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation in diverse areas including business, trade and investment.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Pakistan and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral matters came under discussion to advance the already flourishing cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

On the occasion, Jemal Beker Abdula said increasing the bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in areas of international peace and security, economy, climate change and anti-terrorism efforts was the foremost priority of the FDRE government. He said the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad was fully focused on the initiatives that were crucial to cultivate strong people-to-people and business-to-business ties between the two countries.

On the other hand, the Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani lauded the latest economic reforms of the Ethiopian government which ushered in a new era of socio-economic development in the country.

Pakistan attached great importance to “Look Africa Initiative”, he said while acknowledging the role Ethiopia could play in increasing footprint of his country in entire African continent.The minister said start of the Ethiopian Airlines in Pakistan would be instrumental in enhancing people-to-people and business- to-business contacts not only between the two countries but also between Pakistan and Africa.

He also commended the Ethiopia Embassy role in facilitating and organizing business forum in Ethiopia and Pakistan that strengthen the economic diplomacy and people to people interaction of the two brotherly countries.