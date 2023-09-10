FDA to auction its properties on Sept 20

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to auction its properties on Sept 20, 2023 to generate revenue for dealing with financial affairs and completing FDA development projects. Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday that there were eight shops in Millat Town Commercial Centre, 99 Mohallah shops in Ahmad Nagar, 47 shops in Commercial Center Ahmad Nagar, five residential plots of 3.5-marla each in Millat Town, two residential plots of five marla each in Millat Town and 14 utility service plots in various private housing schemes would be sold out through open auction.
The FDA would also lease out 16 shops on Lower Ground Floor, 9 shops on Upper Floor of Gulistan Plaza of Gulistan Colony Millat Road and 9.5 Kanal area situated near Hockey Stadium Madina Town. Similarly, 50 x 36 feet plot beneath Nishatabad Overhead Bridge designated for Tea Area would be leased out through open auction for a period of 5 year.
He said that an auction committee was constituted to ensure auction of FDA properties in a free, fair and transparent manner, he said and directed the FDA officers to facilitate the bidders maximally under auction rules and regulations. Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Director Finance Muhammad Shahab Aslam, Director Estate Management-1 Junaid Hasan Manj and others were also present in the meeting.