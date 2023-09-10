Sunday, September 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FDA to auction its properties on Sept 20

Our Staff Reporter
September 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The Faisalabad De­velopment Authority (FDA) has decided to auction its properties on Sept 20, 2023 to generate revenue for dealing with financial affairs and completing FDA development proj­ects. Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said while presiding over a meet­ing here on Saturday that there were eight shops in Millat Town Commercial Centre, 99 Mohallah shops in Ahmad Nagar, 47 shops in Commercial Center Ahmad Nagar, five residential plots of 3.5-marla each in Mil­lat Town, two residen­tial plots of five marla each in Millat Town and 14 utility service plots in various pri­vate housing schemes would be sold out through open auction. 

The FDA would also lease out 16 shops on Lower Ground Floor, 9 shops on Upper Floor of Gulistan Plaza of Gulistan Colony Millat Road and 9.5 Kanal area situated near Hockey Stadium Madina Town. Similarly, 50 x 36 feet plot beneath Nisha­tabad Overhead Bridge designated for Tea Area would be leased out through open auction for a period of 5 year. 

Two killed in Hyderabad truck-trailer collision

He said that an auc­tion committee was constituted to ensure auction of FDA proper­ties in a free, fair and transparent manner, he said and directed the FDA officers to facilitate the bidders maximally under auction rules and regulations. Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Direc­tor Finance Muhammad Shahab Aslam, Director Estate Management-1 Junaid Hasan Manj and others were also present in the meeting.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1694224955.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023