FDA to auction its properties on Sept 20

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad De­velopment Authority (FDA) has decided to auction its properties on Sept 20, 2023 to generate revenue for dealing with financial affairs and completing FDA development proj­ects. Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said while presiding over a meet­ing here on Saturday that there were eight shops in Millat Town Commercial Centre, 99 Mohallah shops in Ahmad Nagar, 47 shops in Commercial Center Ahmad Nagar, five residential plots of 3.5-marla each in Mil­lat Town, two residen­tial plots of five marla each in Millat Town and 14 utility service plots in various pri­vate housing schemes would be sold out through open auction.

The FDA would also lease out 16 shops on Lower Ground Floor, 9 shops on Upper Floor of Gulistan Plaza of Gulistan Colony Millat Road and 9.5 Kanal area situated near Hockey Stadium Madina Town. Similarly, 50 x 36 feet plot beneath Nisha­tabad Overhead Bridge designated for Tea Area would be leased out through open auction for a period of 5 year.

He said that an auc­tion committee was constituted to ensure auction of FDA proper­ties in a free, fair and transparent manner, he said and directed the FDA officers to facilitate the bidders maximally under auction rules and regulations. Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Direc­tor Finance Muhammad Shahab Aslam, Director Estate Management-1 Junaid Hasan Manj and others were also present in the meeting.