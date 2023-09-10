Sunday, September 10, 2023
Federal govt removes corrupt employees of power distribution companies

Fawad Yousafzai
September 10, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Moving against the corrupt employees of the power distribution companies, the federal gov­ernment has removed 248 employees of officer rank of XW Discos with ‘jet-black integrity’ from field jobs and transferred them to their respec­tive headquarters, while reshuffled 1914 others.

In its drive to control theft of electricity by the consumers, the Power Distribution companies have also started onslaught on its own officials with bad reputations and have removed them from field postings. “Collusion networks are the basis of power theft. Have closed 248 officers with jet-black integrity to the headquarters. 

Also reshuffled remaining 1,900 plus SEs, XENs and SDOs across the country without a single “sifarish”, disclosed by Secretary Power Division Rashid Langrial via tweeter. The total number of reshuffled employees of Grade 17 to 19 were 1,914 and majority of them were from Discos in Punjab. From the four Discos of Punjab 998 officers were reshuffled, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 334 officers, Sindh 198 and Balochistan 165 em­ployees. From Iesco 219 were reshuffled. 

The reshuffled officers includes 91 Superin­tendent Engineers or BS 19 (SEs), 533 XENs of BS 18 and 1,290 SDOs of BS 18. Similarly, Lesco topped the list of the reshuffled employees with 351, followed by Mepco 314, Pesco 299,Iesco 219,Fesco 195,Qesco 165, Gepco 138,Hesco 112,Sepco 86 and Tesco 35 employees. Accord­ing to details, the reshuffled 351 officers of Grade 17 to 19 in Lesco, includes 24 of Grade 19,89 of Grade 18 and 238 of Grade 17.

