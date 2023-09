PESHAWAR - In a crackdown on illegal currency and dollar smuggling operations, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended 127 suspects and recovered a substantial sum of Rs. 679 million in the last three months, as announced by an FIA spokesperson on Saturday.

Under the directives of Director Nisar Ahmad Khan Tanoli, FIA teams have initiated 109 cases against individuals involved in dollar smuggling and illegal currency trading in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.