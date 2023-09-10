FIA cracks down on dollar smugglers in KP, recovers Rs679m

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claims to have arrested more than 127 suspects and recovered a huge chunk of Rs679 million during a crackdown on illegal currency and dollar smuggling in the last three months.

The FIA teams initiated 109 cases against the individuals involved in dollar smuggling and illegal currency trading in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region, says a press statement.

During these operations, 127 suspects were apprehended, and cases were registered against 109 individuals.

The agency seized Rs679m. The seized currency included US dollars and other foreign currencies.