Sunday, September 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Four killed in Karachi violent incidents

Agencies
September 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-At least four people including a coastguard personnel and a woman were killed in separate incidents of violence in different localities of Karachi, police said on Saturday.
According to details, armed robbers gunned down a youth identified as Muzzamil Abbasi upon resistance during a robbery in Ittihad Town areas of the metropolis.
In Pareidi Street locality, unidentified culprits shot dead a coastguard personnel identified as Muhammad Bilal and fled the scene.
A citizen identified as Shafqat was present in Baldia Naval Colony to collect the lent money from a person when a security guard over clamour of presence of robbers started firing. As a result of firing, a passerby woman named Sadia and Shafqat Hussain alias Hanif were killed.
The bodies of all persons were shifted to different hospitals of concerned areas and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1694224955.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023