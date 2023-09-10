Four killed in Karachi violent incidents

KARACHI-At least four people including a coastguard personnel and a woman were killed in separate incidents of violence in different localities of Karachi, police said on Saturday.

According to details, armed robbers gunned down a youth identified as Muzzamil Abbasi upon resistance during a robbery in Ittihad Town areas of the metropolis.

In Pareidi Street locality, unidentified culprits shot dead a coastguard personnel identified as Muhammad Bilal and fled the scene.

A citizen identified as Shafqat was present in Baldia Naval Colony to collect the lent money from a person when a security guard over clamour of presence of robbers started firing. As a result of firing, a passerby woman named Sadia and Shafqat Hussain alias Hanif were killed.

The bodies of all persons were shifted to different hospitals of concerned areas and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.