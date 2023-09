Four people including Zhob Municipal Committee Chairman Sardar Nasir were killed in a road accident in Sura Pul area of Zhob district on Sunday.

The accident took place as two vehicles collided with each other in Sura Pul area of Zhob district.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the accident.

He expressed sympathies with bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.