Girl student kidnapped in Mardan

MARDAN - An unidentified person has kidnapped a female student from the sixth grade within the jurisdiction of Par Hoti police station, according to police sources.

Sources have added that Wajid Gul, a resident of Aurangabad Par Hoti, informed the police that his daughter, Aisha, 13 years old, was a student in the sixth grade at GGHSS Shahdand Baba. He further stated that on September 7th, Aeysha went to school but did not return home.

Later, he was informed by the school administration that she had been absent from school on the same day. He expressed his confusion regarding the motive behind her kidnapping and why someone would take such an action.

The Par Hoti police station has registered a case against an unknown accused under section 365 and initiated investigations.