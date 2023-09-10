Sunday, September 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Girl student kidnapped in Mardan

Riaz Khan
September 10, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN  -   An unidentified person has kidnapped a female student from the sixth grade within the jurisdiction of Par Hoti police station, according to police sources.

Sources have added that Wajid Gul, a resident of Aurangabad Par Hoti, informed the police that his daughter, Aisha, 13 years old, was a student in the sixth grade at GGHSS Shahdand Baba. He further stated that on September 7th, Aeysha went to school but did not return home.

Later, he was informed by the school administration that she had been absent from school on the same day. He expressed his confusion regarding the motive behind her kidnapping and why someone would take such an action.

The Par Hoti police station has registered a case against an unknown accused under section 365 and initiated investigations.

Tags:

Riaz Khan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1694293080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023