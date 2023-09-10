Gold rate decreases by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD-The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs212,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs212,500 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs428 to Rs181,756 from Rs182,184 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs166,610 from Rs167,002, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola decreased by Rs100 to Rs.2,550 whereas that of 10 grams silver went down by Rs85.73 to Rs2,186.2. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,919 from $1,923, the Association reported.