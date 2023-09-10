Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot and humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta and Murree fifteen, Gilgit fourteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind and thundershower is expected in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian, while partly cloudy and dry weather in Srinagar, Leh and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh ten, Shopian and Anantnag sixteen degree centigrade.