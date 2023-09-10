Sunday, September 10, 2023
Increasing rates of petrol

September 10, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to express my deep concern about the continuous­ly rising prices of gasoline in our region. The recent surge in gas­oline rates has significantly im­pacted the lives of ordinary citi­zens and the overall economy. It is evident that the cost of gaso­line has been steadily increasing over the past few months, caus­ing financial strain on individuals and businesses.

The effects of these rising gas­oline prices are felt across vari­ous sectors of our society. Small businesses are struggling to ab­sorb the increased transporta­tion costs, which may ultimately lead to higher prices for essential goods and services. Moreover, in­dividuals and families are finding it increasingly difficult to manage their budgets, with a substantial portion of their income going to­wards fuel expenses.

I urge you to publish this on your platform to shed light on this is­sue and bring it to the attention of relevant authorities. It is essential that our government and policy­makers take steps to address the root causes of this price surge or provide relief to those most affect­ed by these rising costs.

Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to seeing your coverage of this issue in your esteemed publication.

ILSA TARIQ,

Karachi.

