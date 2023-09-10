Increasing rates of petrol

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to express my deep concern about the continuously rising prices of gasoline in our region. The recent surge in gasoline rates has significantly impacted the lives of ordinary citizens and the overall economy. It is evident that the cost of gasoline has been steadily increasing over the past few months, causing financial strain on individuals and businesses.
The effects of these rising gasoline prices are felt across various sectors of our society. Small businesses are struggling to absorb the increased transportation costs, which may ultimately lead to higher prices for essential goods and services. Moreover, individuals and families are finding it increasingly difficult to manage their budgets, with a substantial portion of their income going towards fuel expenses.
I urge you to publish this on your platform to shed light on this issue and bring it to the attention of relevant authorities. It is essential that our government and policymakers take steps to address the root causes of this price surge or provide relief to those most affected by these rising costs.
Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to seeing your coverage of this issue in your esteemed publication.
ILSA TARIQ,
Karachi.