Information Commission fines Registrar over non-provision of information to citizen

KARACHI-The Sindh Information Commission has imposed a fine equal to 10 percent of basic pay upon Registrar Sindh Service Tribunal Waqas Abid Baloch for not providing Information to a citizen under Section 15 of the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016.

The Sindh Information Commission had issued several notices to the Respondent and directed to provide the requested information to the Complainant but the respondent did not comply with such orders, a communique said on Saturday.

The Chief Information Commissioner said, the Commission had provided time and opportunity of defense to the respondent, which he had not availed and there are reasonable grounds to impose penalty provided under section 15 of the Act on account of non- providing the requisite information to the complainant/non-compliance of the order of the Commission.

Accordingly, the Commission, in exercise of powers vested under Section 15 of the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016 has imposed the fine.