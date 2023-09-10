IT minister urges companies to invest in Pakistani startups

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology Umar Saif has urged the companies to invest in startups in Pakistan. Addressing an event here on Saturday, he said the government was initiating a whole series of interventions to support them and lower their risk. “Pakistan has a convenient time zone and world-class IT professionals,” he said, adding that the caretaker government was taking measures for digitisation and training of 200,000 IT professionals across the country. Umar Saif said Pakistani youth are the second largest online workforce in the world and we are working to make it easy for them to get paid. There will be no restriction on the IT industry pertaining to dollar transactions, he said, adding that the interim government is removing all barriers to make it possible.