PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department released Rs 2 billion for the Sehat Card Plus Programme, announced Health Advisor Dr. Riaz Anwar on Saturday.

Dr Riaz Anwar clarified that the facility of free treatment for the poor and middle class remains available through the health card, adding that the treatment for poor patients via the health card has not been discontinued. Salaried employees are entitled to free treatment up to Rs 32,000