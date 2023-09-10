Medical and Dental Colleges’ entry test to be held today

SIALKOT - Under the supervision of the University of Health Sciences, the Medical and Dental Colleges Entry Test will be held in Sialkot today (Sunday, September 10), a total of 2,569 male and female students will participate. 580 boys in Government Jinnah Islamia College, and 980 in Government Comprehensive Hanso High School on Jammu Road and Government Pilot Secondary School 1,009 on Circular Road Girls Medical and Dental Colleges will conduct the entrance test.
Nadra mobile vans will be present at the centers for biometric verification. Police personnel will perform security duties and mobile phone jammers have also been installed. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot also reviewed the arrangements during the visit to the examination centers. On this occasion, Principal Government Jinnah Islamia College Dr Mujahid Bukhari, Professor Shamas Wazir Assistant Controller Examination, Principal Pilot School Tayyab Nauman and AC Ghulam Sarwar were also present.