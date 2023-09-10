Sunday, September 10, 2023
Medical and Dental Colleges’ entry test to be held today

Our Staff Reporter
September 10, 2023
SIALKOT   -  Under the supervision of the University of Health Scienc­es, the Medical and Dental Colleges Entry Test will be held in Sialkot today (Sun­day, September 10), a total of 2,569 male and female students will participate. 580 boys in Government Jinnah Islamia College, and 980 in Government Comprehensive Hanso High School on Jam­mu Road and Government Pilot Secondary School 1,009 on Circular Road Girls Medi­cal and Dental Colleges will conduct the entrance test.

Nadra mobile vans will be present at the centers for biometric verification. Po­lice personnel will perform security duties and mobile phone jammers have also been installed. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Si­alkot also reviewed the ar­rangements during the visit to the examination centers. On this occasion, Princi­pal Government Jinnah Is­lamia College Dr Mujahid Bukhari, Professor Shamas Wazir Assistant Controller Examination, Principal Pi­lot School Tayyab Nauman and AC Ghulam Sarwar were also present.

