LAHORE - Caretaker Provin­cial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram reached the emergency room of Gangaram Hospital to inquire about the well-being of those injured in the Metrobus acci­dent and reviewed the medical facilities pro­vided to the injured. On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Fatima Jin­nah Medical University Professor Dr. Kamran Khalid, Principal Pro­fessor Dr. Noreen Ak­mal, Acting MS Ganga­ram Hospital Dr. Athar and other faculty mem­bers were present.