Monitoring Agreement

While investigating the Jaranwala incident, the Supreme Court (SC) uncovered an agreement between the district commissioner of Sargodha and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). As per the agreed terms, a committee will be constituted to monitor and verify blasphemy allegations in predominantly Christian areas. In theory, the agreement will invite much needed investigation into blasphemy charges to guarantee that the law is not being misused. However, reality presents a few complications that are worth addressing.

The absence of any law enforcement agency within this agreement leaves plenty of room for law to be taken in one’s own hands. The district commissioner, while being a representative of the state, lacks the authority to curtail unrest or neutralise a mob mentality. In fact, in most cases, even the police face immense strife when dealing with potential threats of violence and is often backed into a corner. The destruction of the minarets of Ahmadi mosques and the violence that ensued against the Christian community in Jaranwala is evidence of this. The presence of law enforcement is integral in establishing a sense of authority. And despite all barriers, they can come through as the voice of reason. To have an agreement without their involvement leaves more room for unsolicited and arbitrary actions to be taken, which will only result in minorities being persecuted further. The only difference will be that this time, it will be under the banner of seemingly ‘legitimate’ charges.

The second, and perhaps most important issue, is the TLP’s hardline stance on minorities. Over the course of the last few months alone, it has threatened to destroy or vandalise places of worship as well as protest against any minority religious expression. In fact, we have seen a significant shift towards the weaponisation of faith that has resulted in countless deaths, and an alarmingly high number of blasphemy cases being registered. There is little expectation that this spell of intolerance will end just because of an agreement, that too on a district level, when all other state-sanctioned agreements with the TLP have largely failed. Religious intolerance is so deep-rooted in the country that a largely ill-thought out monitoring agreement provides little hope for a better future.

In a time when there seems to be a nation-wide clampdown against minorities, it is absolutely essential for the state to intervene and assume control of the situation. Just yesterday, a Christian family—including minors—were accused of blasphemy and taken to the police for an FIR registration. Persecution continues to rise, prompting a greater emphasis on the need to investigate and enact greater protection laws for those with little to no agency in the country.