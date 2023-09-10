Sunday, September 10, 2023
More arrests made in ongoing crackdown on power pilferers

7:39 PM | September 10, 2023
The operation against power theft continued in Lahore for the fourth day on Sunday, leading to apprehension of 248 power pilferers, according to sources in the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco).

Reportedly, Lesco teams carried out operation in its five circles as well as in Okara, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana. Complaints were submitted to relevant police stations for the registration of FIRs (first information report) against 247 power pilferers. Of these 247 complaints, cases have been registered on 126 complainants.

Meanwhile, in South Punjab 258 power pilferers of various categories were arrested, according to sources in the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco).

It is worth noting that a countrywide crackdown on power theft is in progress on orders from the caretaker prime minister.

