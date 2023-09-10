Sunday, September 10, 2023
Nasir Rauf conducts training workshop at Peshawar University

September 10, 2023
ESHAWAR-Pakistan’s renowned photographer based in the United States (US) Nasir Rauf conducted two-day training workshop (6-7 September, 2023) at the Department of Art and Design, University of Peshawar. Apart from the students of the university, those from other educational institutes of the city and general public also participated in the workshop in a large number. Nasir Rauf as the resource person explained various aspects of photography and the latest techniques being used in this particular field. The participants of the workshop also asked him various questions about the techniques and mystique of this art. During the workshop Peshawar University Dean Mr Qazi Naeem graced the occasion with his presence and appreciated the support of Nasir Rauf. On the concluding day of the workshop, chairperson of the department Dr Zill-e-Huma expressed her pleasure at having a photographer of international fame at the resource person. Not only students but the faculty members too, attended the two-day event and learnt a great deal from Nasir Rauf, she said.

