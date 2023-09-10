New FTO advisory committee focuses on taxpayer facilitation

Peshawar - The recently formed Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) advisory committee for the 2023-24 term convened to discuss enhancing taxpayer facilitation and prompt resolution of trade and public concerns.

Chaired by Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jan, the committee also introduced the job description book for the FTO office.

During the meeting, it was decided to distribute refund checks to complainants in the Pak-Suzuki case. Dr Asif Mahmood Jan mentioned that several issues raised by complainants had been resolved through telephonic discussions or SMS communications with relevant tax authorities under Section 33 of the FTO Ordinance, 2000.

In one significant case involving an overseas Pakistani, Dr. Muhammad Naveed Khan, who has been working as a medical doctor in Saudi Arabia since 2010, brought forth a tax maladministration case to the FTO. The FTO directed a departmental review of the matter, seeking to correct notices and redress maladministration.

The FTO reported that FBR department officers, Shakeel Ahmad Shakeel, and Azmat Hayat Ranjha, apologized to Dr. Naveed for their treatment and maladministration.

The FTO also highlighted its efforts to address refund-related issues raised by the Chamber of Commerce & Industry members, emphasizing the appointment of interns for door-todoor visits to taxpayers, boosting confidence in the FTO Secretariat.

The advisory committee members commended FTO’s performance, discussed tax-related queries, and emphasized sharing FTO publications and decisions with the committee through a WhatsApp group to enhance tax awareness.

Interns participating in the proceedings emphasized the need to focus on youth in outreach programs, recognizing their potential as future taxpayers. Participants applauded the FTO forum for lending a listening ear to complainants.