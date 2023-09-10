New Haj policy to be formulated: Minister

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed has said blas­phemy of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and Holy Quran will not be toler­ated. Also, he added, protection of mi­norities was included in the government priorities, and Islam teaches respect to all religions. During a press conference at Jamia Naeemia Lahore on Saturday, the caretaker minister said that without accepting the previous holy books, the faith of Muslims was not complete. “The blasphemy of Quran will not be tolerat­ed. Even if there is blasphemy of verses on flags, it will not be allowed,” he said and added that “our flag is not complete without the white part, which represent­ed the minorities”. In response to a ques­tion, he said there would be no increase in last year’s Hajj expenses. He said the government was formulating a new Hajj policy. The minister said he wanted to take action for a better change in his ministry as well as society at large so that he was remembered in good words in history. He said the positive outcomes of the government actions were reaching people now. He said the caretaker prime minister was working with great dedica­tion and vision. The federal minister for religious affairs raised a question that “if our Muslim brother belongs to another sect, why do we consider him an enemy? We all believe in Allah, Holy Prophet and Holy Book Quran”. He called ulema and Islamic scholars the crown of knowledge. “Through them, we receive knowledge of Holy Quran,” he added. Speaking at the press conference, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi said implementation of the law could establish peace and security. No individual, group, or organisation was above the law, he made it clear. “Sectar­ian and political rivalry in various parts of Pakistan is extremely dangerous. The government should focus on this issue and find out a solution,” he added.