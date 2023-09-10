Sunday, September 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak Army soldier martyred in NW while fighting terrorists

Pak Army soldier martyred in NW while fighting terrorists
Our Staff Reporter
September 10, 2023
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan District on Saturday.

According to ISPR, “On 09 September 2023, fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Mir Ali, North Wa­ziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location. However, during intense ex­change of fire, Lance Naik Jamshed Khan (age 28 years, resident of District Upper Dir), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Securi­ty Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1694224955.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023