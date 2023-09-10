Pak Army soldier martyred in NW while fighting terrorists

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan District on Saturday.

According to ISPR, “On 09 September 2023, fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Mir Ali, North Wa­ziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location. However, during intense ex­change of fire, Lance Naik Jamshed Khan (age 28 years, resident of District Upper Dir), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Securi­ty Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.