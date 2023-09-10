Pakistan Army to backstop govt’s efforts for economic revival: COAS

NO COMPROMISE ON WRIT OF STATE: SIFC.
ISLAMABAD - Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Saturday here declared that there would be no compromise on the writ of the state and nobody would be allowed to impose its agenda through the use of force and barrel of the gun.
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani conveyed the declaration on behalf of the Apex Committee of SIFC after its fifth meeting.
He was addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti, Minister for Information Technology Umar Saif, Minister for Law Ahmad Irfan Aslam and Advisor to PM Jawad Sohrab Malik.
The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the proceedings of 5th Apex Committee Meeting on Saturday. The 2nd session was arranged to seek input from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Information Technology & Telecommunications, National Food Security & Research, and Water Resources for improving business and investment climate in the country. The meeting was chaired by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and attended by Chief of Army Staff, federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers and high level government officials. Ministries presented comprehensive plans, covering milestones, timelines and solutions to overcome major challenges. The committee unanimously decided to take all decisions in larger interest of the country and deal with the menace of smuggling, hoarding and market manipulations with iron hands through an elaborate enforcement mechanism.
The prime minister directed the ministries to optimally utilise the short interim period for a positive contribution while also initiating medium and long term policy interventions. Chief of Army Staff pledged unwavering support of Pakistan Army to backstop the Government’s efforts for ‘Economic Revival’ of the Country.
Also, Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that important decisions regarding new visa regime have been taken in the Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting, held in Islamabad on Saturday. Talking about the meeting, he said easy provision of visa will be made possible to the business community adding that people related to investment institutions will also have an easy access to take visa in this regard. The prime minister said Pakistan is going to enter in to new era after taking such steps.
‘PAKISTAN PURSUING PRO-ACTIVE DIPLOMACY’
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said Saturday that Pakistan is pursuing a pro-active diplomacy and its relations with other countries are improving. He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad flanked by Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, IT Minister Dr Umar Saif, Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik following a meeting of Special Investment Facilitation Council. The foreign minister said the SIFC meeting was briefed about Pakistan’s foreign policy.
He said our relations with China are very strong and ties with the United States are witnessing positive trajectory. Jalil Abbas Jilani said that Pakistan also enjoys good relations with Saudi Arabia, Middle East, GCC, South Asian and Central Asian countries. Terming Africa as an important region, Jalil Abbas Jilani said Look Africa Policy has been formulated and our relations with African countries will be further enhanced. He said the ties with European countries also hold significance and trade with the EU will be promoted. The Foreign Minister said steps are being taken to solve the problems of international investors. Jalil Abbas Jilani said long-term visas will be provided to the investors. Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said the interior ministry has made visa policy business friendly. He assured to issue visas to international investors on easy terms. The minister said special measures have been taken to prevent smuggling and the government has a zero-tolerance policy against this menace. He said law enforcement agencies have achieved great success in the war against terrorism. He warned that no one will be allowed to impose their agenda at gunpoint. When asked by The Nation’s reporter that country has just spent 34 billion rupees on digital census, if that that data is not good enough. He replied stating that NADRA will make that data better and reconfirm it and it will take just 2-3 months. He said children without B-form would not be able to get admission in schools anymore which is also a step that would help in registration of more population. Jawad Sohrab Malik, in his remarks, said a cell will be established in collaboration with the Interior Ministry where issues related to the overseas Pakistanis will be solved. Meanwhile, Dr Umar Saif said taxation system is being digitalized and it will help in documenting the economy. He said training will be provided to two hundred thousand youth in IT sector whereas freelancing facility will be provided for five hundred thousand people across the country. Also, when asked about kidnapping of football players in Balochistan, the interior minister confirmed the incident which took place in my constituency on early Saturday. He said the FC, police and other LEA’s in supervision of commissioner were doing search operations. Interim law minister Irfan Aslam, when asked about their long term policy statements, said that the interim setup had been appointed under the Constitution of Pakistan. Article 230 of election act gives us this mandate.