Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to cement ties in diverse fields

Dr Zhumaliev, Member Kyrgyz Republic Parliament and leader of the delegation currently visiting Pakistan on Sunday said that his visit signified demonstrating the highest degree of mutual interest between both countries in further strengthening bilateral trade relations, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Speaking at a reception hosted in his honour by Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis, he said the promotion of trade and industry between the two countries holds significant potential, said a news release issued here.

“By identifying areas of common interest and fostering partnerships, we can pave the way for increased economic cooperation and growth”, he added.

He said it was a significant and promising development in the realm of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

“The possibilities for collaboration are vast and promising in the field of medical education, both countries can benefit from knowledge exchange, joint research projects, and student exchanges”, he remarked.

He said, “It will undoubtedly contribute to the development of our respective healthcare systems.”

He said, “He believes that the Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Pakistan, plays a pivotal role in facilitating such collaborations and promoting trade ties and its expertise and resources will be invaluable in ensuring the success of these initiatives.”

Ulanbek Totuiaev, Ambassador Kyrgyzstan, Roza Amanova, deputy leader of delegation, Dr Shahid Hassan,president of Kyrgyzstan Trade House, and other leading industrialists were also present on the occasion.

Meher Kashif Younis in his welcome address said, “Dr Zhumaliev, is a tycoon in the healthcare sector of Kyrgyzstan, academician of the National Academy of Sciences and winner of best awards brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge.”

He said, “He looks forward to the positive outcomes this visit may yield and the lasting benefits it can bring to both countries.”

“He remains optimistic about the future of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan collaboration,” he concluded.