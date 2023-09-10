Pakistan offers immediate assistance to Morocco after deadly earthquake

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has offered immediate assistance includ­ing relief and evacuation of trapped people of Mar­rakesh, a Tourist city of Morocco.

“Since last night we are in touch with Moroccan government and conveyed the offer of any possible assistance in the aftermath of deadly earthquake” Pakistan ambassador to Morocco Hamid Asghar told The Nation on phone from Rabat the capital of Morocco. Ambassador Hamid Asghar said sev­eral countries including United States and Pakistan have offered assistance, however Moroccan gov­ernment has not accepted any offer by saying they have enough resources to handle the situation. An­swering a question Ambassador Hamid Asghar said there are 200 registered Pakistani citizens in Mo­rocco and all of them are safe and no one is missing.

In Islamabad foreign Office spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra in a statement said people and Gov­ernment of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco and express their heartfelt sympathies and condolences at the tragic loss of lives in yesterday’s earthquake. She said Pakistan has also conveyed offer of assistance to Morocco. “Our Embassy in Rabat has reached out to the Pak­istani community to inquire about their safety. As per initial reports all Pakistani nationals are safe. We will continue to monitor the situation to facili­tate them in the wake of this tragedy”, she said.