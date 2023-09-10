Sunday, September 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani women’s historic victory

September 10, 2023
Opinions, Letters

In a historic showdown at the Na­tional Bank Stadium in Karachi, the 7th-ranked Pakistan women’s cricket team delivered a spectacu­lar performance by whitewashing the fifth-seeded South Africa, se­curing a remarkable 3-0 series vic­tory. This momentous achievement is not just a triumph for Pakistan but also a testament to the grow­ing prowess of women’s cricket on the international stage.

Certainly, the series showcased the incredible strides that Paki­stan’s female cricketers have made in recent years.

This historic whitewash is not just a series win. It is a statement of the hard work, dedication, and talent of Pakistan’s women crick­eters, who have overcome obsta­cles and challenges to compete at the highest level. A powerful mes­sage has been sent to the cricket­ing world: Pakistan is a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Two killed in Hyderabad truck-trailer collision

As we celebrate this historic whitewash, let us also acknowl­edge the efforts of the coaching staff, administrators, and sup­porters who have contributed to the growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan. This victory is a collec­tive achievement and highlights the importance of investing in and nurturing women’s sports in the country.

Thus, we hope and expect more from the Pakistan women’s crick­et team to show and keep such in­credible historic success in the fu­ture for the country.

TABISH FEROZ,

Turbat.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1694224955.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023