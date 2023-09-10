Pakistani women’s historic victory

In a historic showdown at the Na­tional Bank Stadium in Karachi, the 7th-ranked Pakistan women’s cricket team delivered a spectacu­lar performance by whitewashing the fifth-seeded South Africa, se­curing a remarkable 3-0 series vic­tory. This momentous achievement is not just a triumph for Pakistan but also a testament to the grow­ing prowess of women’s cricket on the international stage.

Certainly, the series showcased the incredible strides that Paki­stan’s female cricketers have made in recent years.

This historic whitewash is not just a series win. It is a statement of the hard work, dedication, and talent of Pakistan’s women crick­eters, who have overcome obsta­cles and challenges to compete at the highest level. A powerful mes­sage has been sent to the cricket­ing world: Pakistan is a formidable force to be reckoned with.

As we celebrate this historic whitewash, let us also acknowl­edge the efforts of the coaching staff, administrators, and sup­porters who have contributed to the growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan. This victory is a collec­tive achievement and highlights the importance of investing in and nurturing women’s sports in the country.

Thus, we hope and expect more from the Pakistan women’s crick­et team to show and keep such in­credible historic success in the fu­ture for the country.

TABISH FEROZ,

Turbat.