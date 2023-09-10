Parties another round of talks with ECP to decide on polls date

ISLAMABAD - Although the ECP has completed consultative meetings with political parties last week, yet a second round of talks is expected soon to push the electoral watchdog for conducting polls within 90 days. Except the PML-N, the rest of PDM parties has clearly stressing the election regularly authority to complete the delimitation of constituencies as soon as possible.
These main political parties, sources said, are not in favour of long tenure by incumbent caretaker setup. The ECP ‘s announcement to squeeze the timeline of delimitation of constituencies , sources said, was due to political parties pressure to hold the polls. This announcement has atleast cleared confusion about holding the next general polls. As some of the main political parties were not in favour of delimitation of constituencies at this political juncture.
It was a relevant political development when the parliament had given power to the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] to announce the polls. As earlier, President was the authority to announce schedule for the elections.
The decision to cut the duration of the delimitation exercise — which under the previously announced schedule was to be completed on Dec 14 — was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.
The electoral watchdog, after completing the delimitation of constituencies, will not have any justification to further delay the polls unless there is any untoward situation in the country.