Parties another round of talks with ECP to decide on polls date

ISLAMABAD - Although the ECP has completed consultative meetings with political parties last week, yet a second round of talks is expected soon to push the electoral watchdog for conducting polls with­in 90 days. Except the PML-N, the rest of PDM parties has clearly stressing the election regular­ly authority to complete the delimitation of con­stituencies as soon as possible.

These main political parties, sources said, are not in favour of long tenure by incumbent care­taker setup. The ECP ‘s announcement to squeeze the timeline of delimitation of constituencies , sources said, was due to political parties pres­sure to hold the polls. This announcement has atleast cleared confusion about holding the next general polls. As some of the main political par­ties were not in favour of delimitation of constit­uencies at this political juncture.

It was a relevant political development when the parliament had given power to the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] to announce the polls. As earlier, President was the authority to announce schedule for the elections.

The decision to cut the duration of the delimi­tation exercise — which under the previously an­nounced schedule was to be completed on Dec 14 — was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Elec­tion Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The electoral watchdog, after completing the de­limitation of constituencies, will not have any jus­tification to further delay the polls unless there is any untoward situation in the country.