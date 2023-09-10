Sunday, September 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
September 10, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“The supreme art of war is to subdue the
enemy without fighting.”
–Sun Tzu

The Cuban Missile Crisis was a tense standoff between the United States and Soviet Union during the Cold War. It occurred when the Soviet Union installed nuclear missiles in Cuba, within striking distance of the United States. This event brought the world to the brink of nuclear war. Tensions escalated until a diplomatic resolution was reached, with the Soviet Union agreeing to remove the missiles in exchange for the United States promising not to invade Cuba. The Cuban Missile Crisis highlighted the dangers of nuclear weapons and the potential catastrophic consequences of the Cold War rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1694224955.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023