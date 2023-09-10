PHA launches tree plantation drive

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore on Saturday initiated a tree-planting campaign in Gajju Matta, near Ferozepur Road. This area was noticeably less green compared to the rest of the city. PHA Marketing Director Aamir Ibrahim and a senior official from the Bank of Punjab (BoP), which donated 5,000 saplings for the purpose, officially launched the campaign by planting saplings at a local site. Mr. Ibrahim explained the campaign’s goals, saying: “Our aim is to promote tree planting in open areas, including parks. Additionally, we are involved in horticultural efforts in nearby regions.” He emphasized that the government’s vision is to make Lahore, often referred to as the “City of Gardens,” a greener and cleaner place. Mr. Ibrahim also urged citizens to not only protect existing flowers and plants but also to contribute their suggestions for further enhancing the city’s greenery and freshness. The BoP official echoed this commitment, stating that a green and clean Lahore is a shared vision between the PHA and the bank. The event also saw the participation of Marketing Director Aamir Ibrahim and others from the PHA. The authority is tasked with enhancing the beauty of parks and greenbelts across the city. The provincial capital boasts 813 parks and greenbelts that cover a vast expanse of 3,000 hectares. Annually, it allocates billions of rupees towards the improvement of Lahore’s beauty and aesthetic appeal. The authority has also initiated a crackdown on illegal tree felling in Lahore, a criminal activity. In 2021, the Lahore High Court (LHC) instructed the government to levy a heavy fine on individuals engaged in the “unnecessary removal” of trees. According to an official, the fine for cutting down a single tree amounts to Rs500,000.