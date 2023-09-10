PHA launches tree plantation drive

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore on Saturday initiated a tree-planting campaign in Gajju Matta, near Ferozepur Road. This area was noticeably less green compared to the rest of the city. PHA Market­ing Director Aamir Ibrahim and a senior official from the Bank of Punjab (BoP), which donated 5,000 saplings for the purpose, officially launched the campaign by planting saplings at a local site. Mr. Ibrahim explained the campaign’s goals, say­ing: “Our aim is to promote tree planting in open areas, including parks. Addition­ally, we are involved in hor­ticultural efforts in nearby regions.” He emphasized that the government’s vi­sion is to make Lahore, of­ten referred to as the “City of Gardens,” a greener and cleaner place. Mr. Ibrahim also urged citizens to not only protect existing flowers and plants but also to con­tribute their suggestions for further enhancing the city’s greenery and freshness. The BoP official echoed this commitment, stating that a green and clean Lahore is a shared vision between the PHA and the bank. The event also saw the participa­tion of Marketing Director Aamir Ibrahim and others from the PHA. The authority is tasked with enhancing the beauty of parks and green­belts across the city. The provincial capital boasts 813 parks and greenbelts that cover a vast expanse of 3,000 hectares. Annually, it allocates billions of rupees towards the improvement of Lahore’s beauty and aes­thetic appeal. The authority has also initiated a crack­down on illegal tree felling in Lahore, a criminal activ­ity. In 2021, the Lahore High Court (LHC) instructed the government to levy a heavy fine on individuals engaged in the “unnecessary remov­al” of trees. According to an official, the fine for cutting down a single tree amounts to Rs500,000.