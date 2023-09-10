Sunday, September 10, 2023
PTI chief asks SC to terminate amendments to Army, Secrets Acts

September 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) chairman Im­ran Khan on Saturday moved a constitution­al petition in the Su­preme Court challeng­ing the amendments in Official Secrets Act and Pakistan Army Act. Shoaib Shaheen Advo­cate had filed the case on behalf of former the prime minister under Article 183/3 of the Constitution. 

The petitioner had named President Dr Arif Alvi, Interior Min­istry and the Secre­tary National Assembly as respondents in the case, which prayed the court to declare amend­ments in both laws un­constitutional and an­nul the same.

The petitioner had stated that the amendments were contradicting with the basic human rights and prayed the court to terminate the same.

