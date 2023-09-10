PTI chief asks SC to terminate amendments to Army, Secrets Acts

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday moved a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court challenging the amendments in Official Secrets Act and Pakistan Army Act. Shoaib Shaheen Advocate had filed the case on behalf of former the prime minister under Article 183/3 of the Constitution.
The petitioner had named President Dr Arif Alvi, Interior Ministry and the Secretary National Assembly as respondents in the case, which prayed the court to declare amendments in both laws unconstitutional and annul the same.
The petitioner had stated that the amendments were contradicting with the basic human rights and prayed the court to terminate the same.