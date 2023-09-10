Quaid Trophy, Hanif Mohammad Trophy set to concurrently commence today 

LAHORE - The 2023-2024 domestic sea­son is set to commence today (10th September) with both the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Hanif Mohammad Trophy to be played concur­rently. A total of 18 regional teams have been slotted in this domestic structure with eight teams playing in the premier first-class tourna­ment Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and 10 teams featuring in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, a non-first-class four-day tour­nament. This will be the first domestic season played af­ter the PCB revived the PCB 2014 Constitution according to which regional and depart­mental teams return to the domestic circuit. Abbottabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi will be hosting the QeAT, with 29 matches slotted between four venues across the three cities. Peshawar, Karachi Whites, Lahore Blues, Rawalpindi, FATA, Multan, Lahore Whites, and Faisalabad are the teams playing first-class cricket.