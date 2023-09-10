Quaid Trophy, Hanif Mohammad Trophy set to concurrently commence today 

LAHORE - The 2023-2024 domestic season is set to commence today (10th September) with both the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Hanif Mohammad Trophy to be played concurrently. A total of 18 regional teams have been slotted in this domestic structure with eight teams playing in the premier first-class tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and 10 teams featuring in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, a non-first-class four-day tournament. This will be the first domestic season played after the PCB revived the PCB 2014 Constitution according to which regional and departmental teams return to the domestic circuit. Abbottabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi will be hosting the QeAT, with 29 matches slotted between four venues across the three cities. Peshawar, Karachi Whites, Lahore Blues, Rawalpindi, FATA, Multan, Lahore Whites, and Faisalabad are the teams playing first-class cricket.