Sunday, September 10, 2023
Rate of fine payments for traffic violations increase

Israr Ahmad
September 10, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), in the past four months, the rate of fine payments for traffic violations in Safe City Islamabad increased from 6 to 42 percent, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, in the previous quarter, Safe City Islamabad escalated the rate of fine payments for traffic violations through phone calls and messages. A total of 77,672 challans were issued during this period, out of which 18,238 challans have been settled, amounting to a total fine of Rs. 4,007,000. 

The remaining challans are being pursued utilizing modern technology such as Safe City’s advanced cameras and Brief Cam alerts to trace and fulfill legal demands, he maintained.

Citizens can verify their challans by entering their vehicle registration number on the official website of Islamabad Capital Police. Owners of the fined vehicles can pay their challan using the Jazz Cash mobile app or JS Bank wallet.

CPO Safe City/ Traffic said that strict legal action will be taken against defaulters in cases of non-submission of challans.

He added that the modern system of e-challans made through Safe City’s modern cameras is continually being improved to ensure compliance with traffic rules and prevent accidents through the use of modern technology.

Israr Ahmad

