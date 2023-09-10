Secretary stresses implementation of ‘Now villages will shine’ project

LAHORE - Punjab Local Government and Com­munity Development (LG&CD) Sec­retary Dr. Irshad Ahmed emphasised the implementation of the ‘Now vil­lages will shine’ project, following special directives from Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab. In a me­dia statement on Saturday, he said the initiative, formally launched by CM on August 14, 2023, kick started the recruitment of sanitary workers and the procurement of necessary machinery in each union council.He said under the purview of the Department of Local Gov­ernment, Village Committees have been established in 21 thousand villages, with assigned responsi­bilities. The recruitment of 7,404 sanitary workers on a daily wage basis to provide essential services in villages has also been successful­ly accomplished. Additionally, the provision of loader rickshaws was being ensured in all union councils, he added. Dr. Irshad Ahmed high­lighted that ‘Now Villages will shine’ was a pioneering project of its kind at the rural level, subject to ongoing monitoring.