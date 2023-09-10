Sherpao grieved over loss of lives in Morocco quake

PESHAWAR - Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, expressed his sorrow and condolences on Saturday regarding the devastating earthquake in Morocco, which resulted in the loss of many lives.

In a statement issued in Peshawar, the QWP chief stated, “I am saddened to hear about the terrible earthquake, destruction, and the loss of hundreds of lives in Morocco, and my sympathies go out to the bereaved families.”

He called on the government to immediately dispatch rescue teams and aid to support the Moroccan people during this difficult time.