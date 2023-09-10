Sunday, September 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Snap checking to be made more effective: SSP

Our Staff Reporter
September 10, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   SSP Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi, stated on Saturday that snapchecking has been bolstered with a new strategy to curb drug and other illegal smuggling at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza. In a conversation with the media, the SSP explained that it is now mandatory to inspect all types of vehicles entering Peshawar from both sides of the motorway, whether from outside Peshawar or other cities.

The inspection of cargo vehicles, public transport, passengers, and all other vehicles continues late into the night, he added. The SSP emphasized that strict security measures have been implemented at the motorway blockade, and surveillance is also conducted through CCTV cameras.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1694293080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023