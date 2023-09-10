Snap checking to be made more effective: SSP

PESHAWAR - SSP Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi, stated on Saturday that snapchecking has been bolstered with a new strategy to curb drug and other illegal smuggling at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza. In a conversation with the media, the SSP explained that it is now mandatory to inspect all types of vehicles entering Peshawar from both sides of the motorway, whether from outside Peshawar or other cities.

The inspection of cargo vehicles, public transport, passengers, and all other vehicles continues late into the night, he added. The SSP emphasized that strict security measures have been implemented at the motorway blockade, and surveillance is also conducted through CCTV cameras.