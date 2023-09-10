Sole female teacher performing duty at girls school in Safi

Mohmand - Out of a dozen female teaching staff, only one teacher is performing her duty at the Government Girls’ High School (GGHS) Shawa Farsh, in the tehsil of Safi, which is negatively impacting the education of approximately 200 local girls.

During a visit to the local school, it was observed that the sole female teacher mentioned that she teaches one or two subjects to a limited number of students, leaving the rest without instruction.

Residents of the area expressed their disappointment, highlighting that while the government has established an impressive school building to educate the female community in the remote area, the consistent absence of teachers is casting a shadow over their daughters’ futures.

Additionally, there are reports of irregularities, where the District Education Officer (female) is suspected of influencing and conniving with teachers who are receiving salaries while absent due to temporary postings and transfers. Residents have condemned this as a form of cruelty and injustice against the students.

In response to these concerns, when contacted, the newly appointed female District Education Officer (DEO-Female), Zubeida, stated that they are working to visit all the female schools in the Mohmand tribal district to assess their needs and difficulties. She emphasized that they will not tolerate absenteeism under any circumstances and mentioned plans to cancel temporary transfers to ensure that female teachers can actively contribute to publicizing education.

During the discussion, parents lamented the fact that a million rupees were spent on constructing the school building, yet only one teacher consistently fulfils her duties. They expressed their frustration at reporting this issue to education authorities without any resolution and noted that the influential absentee female teachers seem to be immune to departmental actions. Consequently, they have discouraged their daughters from attending school, believing it to be a futile endeavour.

Previously, hundreds of female students had enrolled in the institution with the hope of receiving an education. However, due to the prolonged absence of most teachers, they were forced to discontinue their education. This situation has raised doubts about the effectiveness of the education department, especially in light of the government’s claims to improve female literacy ratios in merged tribal districts.

At present, there are 100 girls enrolled in the primary section, while 60 and 40 girls attend the middle and high school sections of the school, respectively. Students in the 8th and 7th grades mentioned that they frequently come to school but are often compelled to return home without receiving any instruction due to the prolonged absence of their teachers.