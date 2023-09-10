SUPARCO team calls on HED Additional Secy

Lakki marwat - A high-level delegation from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPAR CO) met Higher Education Department’s Additional Secretary Syed Mazhar Ali Shah in Peshawar and discussed with him matters pertaining to advancing educational technology and improve strategic collaboration for the development of an advanced higher education management information system.

“The purpose of this meeting was to forge a strategic collaboration between SUPAR CO and HED for the development of an advanced Higher Education Management Information System (HEMIS) integrated with a state-of-the-art geo-tagging system,” said an official on Saturday. He said that partnership also included the establishment of a dedicated control room within the Higher Education Department.

“The meeting, which saw productive discussions and a shared commitment to advancing educational technology, resulted in a unanimous decision to proceed with the signing of a memorandum of understanding at the next scheduled meeting,” he claimed.

The official said that this pioneering initiative underscored the dedication of both SUPAR CO and HED to harnessing cutting-edge technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of higher education management. “The proposed HEMIS geo-tagging system will provide valuable insights and data for streamlined decision-making processes, while the control room will serve as a hub for monitoring and coordination, ensuring the seamless integration of these innovative solutions”, he maintained.