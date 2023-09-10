The Supreme Court experience

Former US President John F. Kennedy once proclaimed, “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” The objective of this article is to bring positive change to both the America and Pakistan through our story that led us from the classrooms of Harvard Law School, to the footsteps of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Pakistani Diaspora amounts to over 9 million people all across the globe, with nearly one million being concentrated in the United States and Canada. Both, Hussain and I, are part of this latter demographic, spending the majority of their lifetime in the Americas, all while trying to remain connected to our land of birth, Pakistan. While both of us met in law school, a prevailing motif in both of our stories is a quest to not only ‘ask what you can do for your country’, but to answer this maxim through action.

It was this quest to serve that ultimately enabled Hussain and I to meet at Harvard Law School as JD students and fully express our respective Pakistani-Canadian and Pakistani-American identities. Several months into the 2022-2023 school year, we were informed that Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of the Pakistan Supreme Court would be giving a talk alongside Justice Stephen Breyer that encompassed parallel reflections on serving in the judiciary.

Before this event was to take place, a small but dynamic group of Harvard’s JD and LLM Pakistani students had the opportunity to engage in an informal fireside chat with Justice Shah. A topic that was broached in the discussion was the relative difficulty of diaspora students in connecting with their Pakistani heritage after having been raised abroad for the majority of their lives. With the objective of facilitating this connection, Hussain and I asked Justice Shah of the possibility of bringing us on as summer law clerks at the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice Shah seemed receptive to this proposition, and directed us to send a more detailed proposal over email, and to sort out logistics in the ensuing months.

9 months (and several email correspondences) after this interaction, both Hussain and I boarded on flights to Islamabad to begin summer clerkships at the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the ensuing 5 weeks, we worked under the supervision of Justice Shah, civil judges and research officers, a cohort that collectively enabled us to gain a comprehensive understanding of the judicial system in Pakistan.

During the first two weeks in Islamabad, we worked hand in hand with civil judges and research officers in the court to understand key aspects of Pakistani jurisprudence. This included topics such as Public Interest Litigation, powers enumerated under Article 184 of the Constitution of Pakistan, and even innovations such as the Human Rights Cell.

In subsequent weeks, we were able to branch out and experience diverse aspects of the judicial system of Pakistan. Mornings would largely encompass the attendance of Supreme Court hearings that covered diverse legal issues spanning property disputes, to sitting in on nationally covered cases such as Toshakhana. Afterwards, we would engage in legal research, the preparation of memos for Justice Shah, and discussions delving into global jurisprudences.

Our tenure at the Supreme Court of Pakistan was not just limited to Islamabad, and aspects of the internship also included visits to the district courts in Rawalpindi, the Lahore High Court, Islamabad High Court, and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). These visits encompassed meetings with judges, the observation of court proceedings, and interactive workshops at courts’ research libraries. Particularly memorable was a visit to the Lahore High Court, where many of the Supreme Court summer clerks were able to see the extensive development of the high court’s research center and discuss possible synergies that could emerge from American counterparts.

At the close of our 5 weeks at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, both Hussain and I can say that our understanding of the legal jurisprudence of both the United States and Pakistan has been enhanced, especially through the notation of parallels and stark contrasts that are present between the two jurisdictions. More importantly, our connection to Pakistan has been enhanced through immersing themselves in the language, culture, and diverse people present in the 4 provinces and the capital.

In our quest to live by President Kennedy’s famous maxim, we will strive to serve both the Americas and Pakistan, through the facilitation of relationships between institutions in both countries that enable diaspora students to explore opportunities in Pakistan, and vice versa for Pakistanis looking to explore opportunities abroad. At a time of both economic and political turmoil in Pakistan, it is necessary for the citizens of Pakistan and those of the diaspora to join hands in bringing together opportunities between their respective domiciles and to showcase the merit of Pakistanis across the globe. The deficiency present in Pakistan is not of talent, but of opportunities. Both Hussain and I will strive to unlock these opportunities in the legal profession of Pakistan, and see a future of formalised internship programs for diaspora students, collaboration between academic institutions abroad as well as Supreme and High court research centers, and an influx of business and legal talent all across Pakistan