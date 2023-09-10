Two killed in Hyderabad truck-trailer collision

HYDERABAD-Two people were killed and another critically injured in collision between a trailer and truck on M-9, rescue sources said on Saturday.

According to details, the accident took place on Motorway near Nooriabad of Hyderabad where truck and truck collided with each other.

As a result of collision, 34-year-old Irbaz and 23-year-old Mashooq were killed on the spot while Mehtab sustained serious injuries. The Karachi bound truck rammed into a trailer moving ahead. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.