KARACHI -The Korangi police on Sat­urday arrested two rob­bers wanted in dozens of cases besides recover­ing arms and stolen cell phones from their posses­sion. The police through CCTV footage traced the robbers and detained them during a crackdown. As many as 23 new cell phones and arms were recovered from posses­sion of the detainees. The nabbed robbers had looted closed shops by notching their locks through sharp edged cutters.